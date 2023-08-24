SSGC announces 48-hour closure of CNG stations

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has announced a 48-hour closure of CNG and RLNG stations from August 26 to 28, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The SSGC spokesperson said in a press statement that the CNG and RLNG stations will remain closed from 8:00 am – August 26 to 8:00 am – August 28.

It added that the 48-hour closure will be made to meet the domestic consumers’ demand. The gas supply will remain closed to all industries across Sindh.

A few days ago, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) rejected a ‘fake notification’ regarding the changes in the gas supply schedule.

Beware of elements circulating old communication material on social media and misguiding the general public. Please keep yourselves abreast about latest Company advertisements by visiting SSGC’s official social media pages and website.

A fake notification was circulating on social media platforms regarding the increase in gas loadshedding in Karachi. The fake notification stated that the gas supply will be only resumed in thrice a day from 6 am to 9 am, 12 noon to 2 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm.

The SSGC spokesperson rejected the notification which stated a hike in the gas loadshedding. The spokesperson added that the gas supply will be closed across Karachi from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am.