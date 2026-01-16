SSGC announces 48-Hour Gas shutdown for Industries and CNG stations

KARACHI: Owing to the rising demand for gas during the winter season, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has announced a new load management initiative, ARY News reported.

As part of this measure, SSGCL has decided to suspend the gas supply to industrial consumers, captive power plants, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations for 48 hours.

The suspension will be in effect from 8:00 AM on January 17 until 8:00 AM on January 19.

The company stated that the suspension is necessary to maintain adequate gas pressure and ensure an uninterrupted supply for residential and commercial consumers.

Furthermore, the routine gas load-shedding schedule (from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM) will remain in effect.

SSGCL added that the overall gas load management schedule will continue to apply to residential and commercial sectors.

On the other hand, as soon as the federal government lifted ban on new gas connections, Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL) was inundated with applications for new connections.

Last year, Pakistan’s government decided to lift its years-long ban on new gas connections for domestic use, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said.

As per details, SNGPL officials said that handling such a large number of applications simultaneously has become a challenge for the company.

Under the Fast Track category, around 400,000 new applications have been received, according to Sui Gas authorities.

Meanwhile, approximately 300,000 applications have been received under the normal merit category, SNGPL officials confirmed.

Under the Fast Track scheme, nearly 29,000 connections have already been installed. Authorities added that 36,000 connection conversion cases have been addressed, providing consumers with updated pre-paid demand notices.

So far, a total of 64,000 new RLNG-based connections have been provided, according to Sui Gas officials.

Meanwhile, the federal government had decided not to increase gas prices further from January 1.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik shared this update during a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum.

The Minister informed the committee that, following the Prime Minister’s directives, gas prices will not be raised from January 2026.

Malik stated that the gas circular debt is no longer rising, though it currently stands at Rs 3 trillion, a figure that includes Late Payment Surcharges (LPS). He also noted that Qatar has maintained its contract conditions despite the challenging global situation.