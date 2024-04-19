SSGC catches Karachi’s famous bakery stealing gas

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) continued to make inroads into gas theft cases through regular raids in its franchise areas.

In the latest crackdown, the Customer Relations Department’s (CRD) theft control team raided a famous Karachi bakery and caught gas theft. The team confiscated the pipes and other stuff being used in stealing gas from the SSGC system by the bakery.

A case of gas theft has been registered against bakery owner Malik Muhammad Yaseen, the SSGC authorities said and added that the stolen gas would be claimed according to load.

Separately, a massive gas theft was unearthed in Sukkur with the removal of 10 underground clamps and domestic connections of 210 houses. Approximate volume of theft Committed was 201,600 cm per year. according to SSGC press release.

In Hyderabad, gas theft was unearthed at Mutaasreen Colony in Kohisar Area, Latifabad where 2 clamps on 8″ dia. and 2″ dia.

Feeder Mains (FMs) were fixed by the miscreants for further extending rubber pipes to more than 30 houses in a non-gasified area. Clamps were removed, rubber pipes were reclaimed and 8″ dia. and 2″ dia. FMs repaired and welded. Approximate volume of theft committed by the above unregistered customers: in the area was calculated at 28,800 cm per year.

SSGC prevailed on domestic gas theft miscreants in other cities in Sindh including Larkana’s Jacobabad Zone and Shikarpur Zone where 13 and 12 overhead and underground illegal connections, respectively, were dismantled and rubber pipes and clamps were removed in a swift operation, the company said.