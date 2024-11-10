SSGC charges billions from consumers to offset gas losses

KARACHI: The management of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has reportedly charged billions of rupees from consumers under the guise of covering gas losses, ARY News reported.

According to sources, SSGC consumers have been issued additional bills amounting to over Rs11 billion, allegedly to compensate for gas theft.

SSGC sent out bills for a total of 23 billion cubic feet of gas. Sources say that by overcharging customers, SSGC managed to lower its Unaccounted-for Gas (UFG) percentage from 18 percent to 10 percent. This move seems to have been a way for the company to turn its reported losses into profits.

From July 2023 to May 2024, the company has imposed over Rs11 billion in extra charges on consumers. A significant burden was placed on customers under categories such as theft, slow meters, and UFG adjustments.

With a total customer base exceeding 3.5 million, SSGC sent bills worth Rs79 billion over the course of one year, from July 2023 to May 2024. This figure marks an increase of Rs44 billion compared to the previous year’s billing.

Earlier, SSGC started collecting conical baffle charges under geyser campaign, ARY News reported.

According to details, SSGC sent additional bills amounting to Rs2,085 to the consumers under the name of “conical baffle” charges. Millions of consumers within the 3.2 million customer network are distressed due to these extra charges.

It is being revealed that consumers received inflated bills regardless of whether geysers were installed in their homes. Extra charges were applied before the installation of conical baffles.

Following the outcry of consumers, the OGRA issued a clarification, stating that the installation of Conical Baffles has been authorized to ensure safety and reduce gas bills for consumers.

The spokesperson advised that consumers facing charges without having a geyser should file complaints with the company or OGRA.

SSGC officials stated that surveys were conducted for the installation of Conical Baffles, and charges were applied after OGRA’s approval. Contractors have begun the installation process.

SSGC urged consumers to contact the nearest Customer Facilitation Center (CFC) for any complaints regarding Conical Baffles.