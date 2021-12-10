SSGC halts gas supply to non-export industries as crisis worsens

KARACHI: With the advent of winter season, the gas crisis seems to have worsened as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) halted Friday gas supply to non-export industries.

“In adherence to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) gas load management plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the priority list, it has been decided to suspend gas supply to all non-export general industries from December 11, 2021, till further orders,” a statement issued by the gas company read.

It said the decision is aimed to meet the rising demand of domestic customers. The zero-rated export industry, including its CPPs and fertilizer sector, however, will continue to get gas, the utility added.

It is pertinent to mention here that all CNG stations in Sindh have already been shut down for two-and-half months due to gas shortage. “The decision has been taken to keep the CNG stations closed in the province from December 1st to February 15,” a Sui Southern Gas Company spokesperson had said last week.

Various parts of the country face the issue of low gas pressure with the advent of winter season as people crank up heaters to keep themselves warm amid the cold weather, driving up the commodity’s demand.

