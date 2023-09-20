SSGC recovers Rs 5.5 bn in crackdown against gas theft

KARACHI: Sui-Southern Gas Company’s security services and counter gas theft operations department recovered Rs 5.5 billion in a crackdown against gas theft during 15 months, ARY News reported.

As per details, the SSGC released a detailed report of gas theft in the industrial sector which stated that more than Rs 1366 million cubic feet of gas was recovered from industries.

The SSGC stated that 849 raids were conducted on different industries and a total of 288 FIRs were registered.

Earlier, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that the gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh would remain suspended for 24 hours on September 10.

CNG and RLNG stations would remain closed in Sindh from 8am on September 10, the spokesperson said.

The gas supply to general industry and captive power will also remain suspended for 24 hours on Sunday, read the statement issued by SSGC.

The gas supply company said the suspension was being made to fulfil the requirements of domestic consumers.

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” the statement added.