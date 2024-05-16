SSGC to renovate gas pipelines network of Lyari

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has initiated gas pipelines renovation in Lyari, a spokesperson of the SSGC said on Thursday.

“The SSGC will renovate 400 kilometers gas pipelines of the gas distribution network of four town border stations of Lyari,” the gas utility’s spokesperson said.

Spokesperson said that overall Rs4.1 billion will be spent over the restoration of gas pipelines in Lyari. “Old pipelines network was insufficient for the rapidly increased population in Lyari,” SSGC said.

“The gas pipelines restoration project in the DHA has completed and improved the gas transmission,” spokesman added.

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik in the National Assembly today said that he had directed the SSGC during the previous government to resolve the gas supply problem of Malir, Lyari and Keamari areas of Karachi.

“Around Rs4.5 billion programme to improve gas pressure has been underway and after its completion the gas related problems of Malir, Lyari and Keamari will be resolved,” he told the house.

“We have been given a deadline of completion of the programme by October,” energy minister said.

Qadir Pastel MNA pointed out the gas crisis in Malir, Lyari and Keamari areas of Karachi and demanded for resolving the problem in the old Karachi localities.

Musadik Malik said that Lyari, Malir and Keamari have found Karachi, and the residents of these areas have priority right and promised to resolve the problems faced by these localities.