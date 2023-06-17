SSGC signs agreement with Pakistan’s first recognized and notified ADR center

In a significant development, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Musaliha International Center for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution (MICADR) have officially entered into an agreement, paving the way for SSGC to benefit from alternative dispute resolution services. The signing ceremony took place at the MICADR / Legal Aid Society Office in the Finance and Trade Centre (FTC), Karachi.

Under the agreement, MICADR, Pakistan’s first private Alternate Dispute Resolution center, will extend its expertise in mediation, arbitration, and other alternative dispute resolution services to SSGC. This collaboration aims to facilitate the timely and cost-effective resolution of complex disputes, ultimately leading to amicable settlements for all parties involved. Furthermore, the agreement also permits SSGC to avail itself of Mediation Advocacy training services for its staff.

MICADR has gained recognition from the Federal Government and the Sindh High Court as a leading Alternate Dispute Resolution center in Pakistan. It offers state-of-the-art mediation, arbitration, and negotiation services, adhering to global standards. With a distinguished panel of internationally and nationally accredited Mediators and Arbitrators, MICADR provides individuals and entities with high-quality dispute resolution options.

Justice(R) Khilji Arif Hussain, Managing Director of MICADR, emphasized the significance of cost-effective litigation and the promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms in Pakistan to foster an investor-friendly environment. The availability of mediation services can play a vital role in ensuring the timely and cost-effective resolution of disputes, enabling a favorable climate for both local and foreign investors.

During the signing ceremony, Imran Maniar, Managing Director of SSGC, highlighted the growing global trend of commercial mediation and the potential benefits for the corporate sector in Pakistan. He expressed his optimism about the development of a robust ADR ecosystem in the country.

Shahzar Ilahi, Associate Director of MICADR, apprised the SSGC delegation of the ongoing efforts by the Legal Aid Society and MICADR to establish a comprehensive ADR ecosystem nationwide. The inclusion of SSGC in this ecosystem was emphasized as a significant milestone for the advancement of ADR in Pakistan. Sarah Rasheed, Senior Manager of MICADR, shared that the center currently boasts a remarkable 96% success rate for all mediation services conducted thus far.

Since 2017, mediation has received legal cover in Pakistan under provincial Alternative Dispute Resolution laws. Settlement agreements resulting from mediations conducted by the court or government-recognized accredited mediators and mediation centers can be submitted in courts to be enforced as official court orders. Confidentiality is strictly maintained throughout the mediation process, and a maximum of 45 days is allocated for mediation proceedings, ensuring a fair and efficient resolution of disputes.