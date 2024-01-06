SSGC suspends gas supply in Sindh

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) on Saturday announced the schedule of gas supply to industries and Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Following the reduction in the gas supply, the SSGC announced that the gas supply to industries and CNG stations in the metropolis will be suspended till Monday.

The SSGC authorities directed that all the industries, industrial power generation units, and all the CNG stations will remain closed for the next 48 hours.

The SSGC authorities have stated that the gas supply will be resumed on Monday at 8 am. However, industries found in violation of the directives will face a one-week suspension of gas supply.

Last year, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced the gas supply suspension to industries in Karachi as the gas crisis got worse.

As per the SSGC spokesperson, due to the shortage and low pressure, SSGC decided to suspend the gas supply for the next 48 hours to the industries, CNG stations, and captive power plants located in the metropolis.

The gas supply will be shut down for industries and captive power plants from December 23, 8 am till December 25, 8 am.