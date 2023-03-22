SSGC undecided on load management during Sehr, Iftar

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is still undecided on the load management during Ramzan, especially in Sehar, and Iftar timings, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

An important meeting of the SSGC management has been summoned at its head office to decide on the final load management schedule during Sehr and Iftar timing in Ramazan.

Currently, SSGC is carrying out load management from 11pm in night till 7 in the morning, which is causing problems for the masses. Sources privy to the development said that the Sui Southern Gas Company will only be in a position to provide gas for 2 to 3 hours except for Sehr and Iftar timings.

So far, the company has not taken any decision to supply of gas in Sehr timing, the SSGC spokesperson said.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan, especially at Sehr and Iftar time.

Following the directions from the PM, Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir has asked the power supply companies to ensure uninterrupted power during Sehar and iftar time.

