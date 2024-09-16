SSP, DC among officials removed in Jacobabad polio worker case

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday removed Jacobabad’s Deputy Commissioner (DC), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and District Health Officer (DHO) over their ‘negligence’ that led to the alleged rape of a polio worker, ARY News reported.

According to notifications issued here, the deputy commissioner and district health officer have been removed from their respective positions.

The SSP Jacobabad has been directed to report CPO while the deputy commissioner is directed to report services general administration.

Earlier on Saturday, the lady polio worker told Jacobabad court that she was raped but police forced her to change the statement. The polio worker was allegedly raped last week in Allah Bux Jakhrani village.

The sessions judge Jacobabad had summoned the rape victim polio worker and the police in the court.

The police officials confessed that the influential people had intervened, and the victim’s statement was changed from abduction and rape to robbery.

“Accused Ahmed Jakhrani has been arrested,” SSP Jacobabad told the court.

DNA samples have been sent to a laboratory for tests. A four-member joint investigation team has been constituted for investigation of the crime, police told the court. The JIT will submit its report to the court within 14 days.