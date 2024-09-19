SSP Investigation Lahore Anoosh Masood Chaudhry transferred to Centre

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigations Lahore Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been transferred, ARY News reported.

SSP Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been asked to report to Central Police Office (CPO).

Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been immediately relieved from Punjab, and the Chief Secretary has also issued a notification for her to report to the federal government.

In her place, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Finance Mohammad Naveed has been posted as SSP Investigations Lahore.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Anoosh Masood Chaudhry served in the position of SSP for over a year.