web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

SSP Investigation Lahore Anoosh Masood Chaudhry transferred to Centre

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigations Lahore Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been transferred, ARY News reported.

SSP Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been asked to report to Central Police Office (CPO).

Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been immediately relieved from Punjab, and the Chief Secretary has also issued a notification for her to report to the federal government.

In her place, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Finance Mohammad Naveed has been posted as SSP Investigations Lahore.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Anoosh Masood Chaudhry served in the position of SSP for over a year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.