SSP’s peon shoots himself in Karachi

KARACHI: Peon of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Altaf Hussain attempted to commit by shooting himself in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police authorities, a peon named Atif shot himself outside the SSP Investigaiton Altaf Hussain’s office over domestic problems. Atif fired two bullets from SMG.

The injured was moved to a hospital in injured condition for medical treatment.

Earlier in 2020, the principal of Police Training College Rawat had committed suicide by shooting himself. The Rawalpind’s city police officer (CPO) had confirmed the incident, saying apparently, it was a death by suicide.

He maintained that the police officials also found a suicide note from the crime scene written by the principal.

