SSP RFF, son injured in clash with Karachi toll plaza men

KARACHI: A clash erupted at Gadap Toll Plaza between the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rapid Response Force (RFF) Saqib Ibrahim and staff of the Toll Plaza over tax ticket, creating panic on the road.

According to the police, SSP RRF Saqib Ibrahim, his son, driver and Shabbir Ahmed, an employee of Toll Plaza got injured during the scuffle.

The incident took place at 3 in the night, the police said and added the further investigation into the matter was underway.

Separately in 2019, Jamshoro police had set free the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) security guard detained after a clash with police at the toll plaza of M9 (Karachi-Hyderabad) Motorway.

The area SHO and some other policemen were beaten up by FWO staff and the rifle of a policeman was snatched during the clash. However, in a late-night meeting between the two sides, the rifle was returned to Jamshoro SSP Tauqir Naeem and the matter was finally settled with the release of the guard.

