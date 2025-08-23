web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 23, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

SSP’s residence robbed in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Armed robbers stormed the residence of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tauheed ur Rehman in Defence Housing Authority and looted valuables worth millions, ARY News reported.

According to police, the robbers entered the SSP’s house and held the family members at gunpoint during the robbery.

Police officials said that the suspects robbed valuables and cash amounting to over Rs 20 million. Foreign currency worth Rs. 9 million, Rs. 1 million in Pakistani rupees, gold jewelry worth Rs. 11 million, and several mobile phones were looted during the robbery.

In a surprising revelation, the authorities disclosed that the on-duty security guard was asleep with his official rifle placed under his pillow at the time of the incident.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Constable Faisal Altaf, who was deployed at the bungalow.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar took notice of the incident and directed SSP South to immediately provide details of the initial police action.

He also ordered that CCTV footage from the area be thoroughly reviewed and included in the investigation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.