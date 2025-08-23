SSP’s residence robbed in Karachi

KARACHI: Armed robbers stormed the residence of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tauheed ur Rehman in Defence Housing Authority and looted valuables worth millions, ARY News reported.

According to police, the robbers entered the SSP’s house and held the family members at gunpoint during the robbery.

Police officials said that the suspects robbed valuables and cash amounting to over Rs 20 million. Foreign currency worth Rs. 9 million, Rs. 1 million in Pakistani rupees, gold jewelry worth Rs. 11 million, and several mobile phones were looted during the robbery.

In a surprising revelation, the authorities disclosed that the on-duty security guard was asleep with his official rifle placed under his pillow at the time of the incident.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Constable Faisal Altaf, who was deployed at the bungalow.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar took notice of the incident and directed SSP South to immediately provide details of the initial police action.

He also ordered that CCTV footage from the area be thoroughly reviewed and included in the investigation.