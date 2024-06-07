Stage-1 of Karachi’s K-IV project to be completed in 2025

KARACHI: The stage-1 of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) project will likely to be completed in 2025.

According to sources, rapid work was being carried out on this important project adding that stage-1 260 million gallon per day (MGD) would supply Karachi.

Similarly, stage-2 would supply 390 MGD water to Karachi, they said. Water and Power Development Authority was executing this important project.

Read More: Incomplete K-IV project causes Rs14b financial dent to exchequer

They said after completion of both stages a total of 650 MGD would be supplied to Karachi. The cost of the project is Rs126 billion, out of which over Rs40 billion had already spent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the K-IV water supply project was approved in 2014 by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government at a cost of Rs25.552 billion with a 50% share of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government Rs849 million had been allocated for this project in the budget 2014-15.