All set for by-polls on 8 NA, 3 PA seats today

ISLAMABAD: By-polls on eight National Assembly (NA) seats and three seats of the Punjab Assembly will be held today (Sunday).

The polling will begin at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed its preparations for the by-polls in eight national and three provincial constituencies.

The National Assembly constituencies are NA-22 (Mardan-III); NA-24 (Charsadda-II); NA-31 (Peshawar-V); NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII); NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II); NA-237 (Malir-II); NA-239, (Korangi), Karachi-I; and NA 157 (Multan-IV).

The provincial constituencies are PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V); PP-209 (Khanewal VII); and PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V).

In a statement, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that he has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Inspector Generals of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces to ensure peaceful environment and foolproof security during by-elections.

There are 2,937 polling stations in these 11 constituencies — 806 for men, 713 for women and 1,416 are joint.

The total number of polling booths at the stations is 9,869, of which 5,294 are for men and 4,575 for women.

A total of 747 polling stations have been declared “highly-sensitive” and 694 “sensitive”.

The commission on Saturday handed over election material to the relevant staff for the by-elections for vacant seats.

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified the deployment of armed forces and civil armed forces for security duties during upcoming by-polls on the NA and provincial assembly seats on October 16.

