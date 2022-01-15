Stage set for Sindh opposition protest against Local Govt law

KARACHI: Sindh opposition parties will stage protest today against contentious local government law and delimitation in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The preparations for the protest being hosted by the MQM-P at Fawara Chowk have been finalized, sources said.

The leaders of Sindh opposition parties including PTI and GDA will attend the protest rally. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ali Zaidi, Sardar Abdul Rahim and other leaders of opposition parties will address the rally.

A unanimous resolution against Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act will also presented in the protest.

The opposition parties will also announce their protest options including going to the chief minister house in the rally, sources said.

The MQM has given a plan for protest against the law to its workers, according to sources.

Separately Jamaat-e-Islami has held a sit-in in front of the Sindh Assembly against the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act.

Jamaat-e-Islami has also challenged the local government law in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The petition was moved by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.

The high court (SHC) has ordered the People’s Party led Sindh government to submit its reply in the next hearing of the case.

The petitioner pleaded that the bill — which was passed on December 11, 2021 — was “illegal and in violation of Article 140A of the Constitution”.

Hafiz Naeem in the petition pleaded to the SHC to declare the new amendments in the bill as unconstitutional and void.

Comments