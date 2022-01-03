Stairs go missing overnight: TikTok user shares unbelievable incident

A video of a TikTok user heading outside through the stairs but only to find it missing in the Atlanta city of the Georgia state of the United States is going viral on social media.

The viral video, which was filmed by captured by TikToker Olivia Crump, sees the camera focusing on the missing stairs while footsteps can be heard as well.

As of this moment, the video titled Stuck for Hours: Woman Discovers Stairs Removed From Atlanta Apartment on YouTube has got more than a thousand views.

A man with work tools appears in the video suggested to her that the staircase was either removed or demolished for repair or renovation purposes.

Olivia Crump claimed that she was not notified about the renovation and had to stay inside her house for four hours, adding that there was no way to go down without climbing over the ledge through a ladder of sliding down the side

“We were stuck for nearly four hours until the worker finally told me I could come down, and me and my dog hopped on an unfinished step so I could let her outside,” the TikToker said.

She said that she will not take legal action.

“I have no plans to pursue legal action although I’m sure I could because they were definitely causing a fire hazard,” she said.

However, she believed that it’s more than fair for people to get compensated for putting them in a dangerous position without giving any sort of warning but it was not their intention.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!