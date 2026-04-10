Stamp duty reduced on property sales

Lahore: The Punjab government has reduced stamp duty on property transfers in rural areas as part of a broader set of reforms aimed at improving the real estate and land administration system.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday signed the Stamp Duty Amendment Ordinance 2026.

Under the new ordinance, the stamp duty rate has been made uniform at 1% for both urban and rural areas. Previously, the rate was 1% in urban areas and 3% in rural areas.

Officials said the purpose of the revision is to simplify laws, encourage investment, and boost property-related business activity in rural regions. The reduction in duty is also expected to stimulate real estate transactions in these areas.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider recently promulgated two other ordinances: the Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Ordinance and the Immovable Property Ownership Protection (Amendment) Ordinance 2026. These measures aim to overhaul the province’s land administration system and strengthen protections for property owners.

The updated land revenue framework introduces digital systems and modern procedures to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability. Key processes, including possession transfers, land distribution, and appeals, have been restructured. Official notices and communications will now be issued electronically.

Separately, the Punjab government has also imposed a ban on the registration and approval of land transfers based on oral agreements, in an effort to ensure proper documentation, legality, and greater transparency in property transactions.