Standard iPhone 18 delayed to 2027 in major strategy shift

A new report suggests the standard iPhone 18 model may not launch until 2027, marking the first time Apple has skipped a yearly iPhone release if true.

While the premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still expected this fall, the regular iPhone 18’s release is now reportedly delayed. This contradicts a recent rumor that suggested an early spring 2026 launch.

For over ten years, Apple has consistently introduced its primary iPhone lineup with all core models launching together in September. The only notable exception was the iPhone 12, which went on sale in October 2020—though it was announced in September—due to delays caused by the COVID pandemic.

“That pattern is expected to change this year, when the company is widely rumored to split its upcoming ‌iPhone‌ releases across two distinct release windows rather than unveiling the entire lineup at once.

Under this strategy, Apple is expected to prioritize higher-end models in the fall while delaying lower-cost or standard models until the following year,” according to the report.

If this information is accurate, the new device is expected to launch in spring 2027, potentially alongside the iPhone 18e.

Additionally, separate reports suggest that the second-generation iPhone Air may also appear around the same time. This strategy is intriguing, as it resembles the release timeline of the iPhone 16e, which came out significantly later than the other models in the iPhone 16 lineup.

Furthermore, it makes sense if the widely rumored first folding iPhone is set to be released this fall. Many reviewers, however, have lauded the iPhone 17 as the best phone currently available.

This makes the strategy of making customers wait an additional six months risky; they may resent being pressured to either pay more for a Pro version now or delay their purchase for months to get the more affordable alternative.

Given that most users don’t upgrade their iPhones annually, this could result in some individuals purchasing the iPhone 18 sooner than planned. For example, those who had intended to wait until fall 2027 for a new device might now acquire it earlier.