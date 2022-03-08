Star player Smriti Mandhana heaps praise on skipper Bismah Maroof!

Indian star cricketer Smriti Mandhana penned a heartwarming note on Instagram for Pakistani skipper Bismah Maroof, hailed her as an ‘example for sportswoman’.

On Monday, the opening batter of the Indian woman cricket team Smriti Mandhana took to photo and video sharing site to share a heartwarming post for the Pakistani team’s captain Bismah Maroof.

Sharing a group picture that has been doing rounds on social media since the weekend, where Indian players can be seen having a fun time with baby Fatima, the 6-month-old daughter of Maroof. “Coming back post pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswoman across the globe,” she noted with the click.

She further sent some cross-border ‘love’ to baby Fatima, “I hope she picks the bat just like you bcoz lefties are special,” wished the cricketer.

The group snap was first tweeted by ICC with the caption, “Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan 💙💚 #CWC22” after the Sunday battle between both teams.

Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan 💙💚 #CWC22 📸 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/ut2lCrGL1H — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

The loving moment between cricketers and the toddler was appreciated by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as well.

Earlier the 30-year-old, in a tell-all interview with a foreign news agency, spoke about her experience in keeping professional and personal life balanced. She opened up about how Fatima relieves tension from her players.

Bismah is surely setting an example for all women out there, and it swells our heart with pride seeing Pakistani women leading such examples.

