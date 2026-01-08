Starc, Smith to join Babar at Sydney Sixers

Fresh off a dominant 4-1 Ashes triumph over England, Australian stars Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith are set to shift their focus to the Big Bash League (BBL), where they will join Pakistan superstar Babar Azam at the Sydney Sixers.

Both Starc and Smith confirmed their availability for the Sixers during Australia’s post-match press conference following the fifth Ashes Test, with several other Ashes-winning players also expected to feature in the ongoing Big Bash season.

For Starc, the return carries added significance as it will mark his first appearance for the Sixers since BBL 04, having featured in overall ten matches across four seasons.

Smith, meanwhile, is set to feature in his fourth consecutive Big Bash campaign, having delivered memorable performances in recent seasons, including an unbeaten 121 against the Perth Scorchers last year.

Starc capped off a sensational Ashes series by claiming the Compton-Miller Medal as Player of the Series, courtesy of 31 wickets and a vital 156 runs across five Tests.

Speaking after the series, the left-arm quick made it clear that the Big Bash is now his immediate priority.

“I’m certainly not looking two years down the road just yet,” Mitchell Starc said when asked about the 2027 Ashes in England.

“I’ll pull on the magenta with the man [Smith] next to me. We’ll see if we can help the Sixers get to another final. Other than the BBL, I haven’t got too many plans other than a bit of golf.”

Starc, who retired from T20Is in October to manage his workload and extend his Test career, could make his Sixers return as early as Sunday, January 11, when Sydney face the Hobart Hurricanes at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The timing of their arrival could prove crucial for the Sixers, who currently sit fourth on the BBL 15 points table with three wins and three losses.

Despite securing the services of global star Babar Azam, the Sixers are yet to fully hit top gear this season.

They most recently edged past Brisbane Heat in a low-scoring thriller at Coffs Harbour, chasing down just 115 to stay in the top-four hunt.