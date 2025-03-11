Starlink internet to make India debut with Bharti Airtel

India’s Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for the highly anticipated launch of Starlink satellite internet in the world’s most populous country.

SpaceX’s Starlink has long wanted to launch in India and has in recent months clashed with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s company over how the country should grant spectrum for satellite services. India’s government has sided with Musk that spectrum should be assigned and not auctioned, but Starlink’s license application is still under review.

The deal was subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India, Airtel said.

SpaceX and Airtel will collaborate to offer Starlink equipment and services to business customers, while also providing connections to schools, health centers, and remote areas, the Indian telecom firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The companies will also explore ways for Starlink to help expand and enhance the Airtel network, it added, while SpaceX will likely utilize Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in the country.

The announcement comes weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Elon Musk in Washington where they discussed issues including space, mobility, technology and innovation.

About Starlink

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. The project aims to provide fast, reliable, and global internet connectivity through a network of thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). This constellation is designed to bridge the digital divide by reaching underserved and remote communities worldwide.

Starlink internet uses a network of satellites orbiting the Earth at an altitude of approximately 550 kilometers. These satellites communicate with user terminals, which are small antennas installed at homes, businesses, or institutions. The user terminal sends and receives data to and from the nearest satellite, which then relays the data to a gateway connected to the global internet backbone. This architecture enables fast data transfer rates and low latency.

Starlink internet offers several benefits, including fast speeds of up to 1 Gbps, low latency of around 20-30 ms, and seamless connectivity even in areas with limited or no traditional internet infrastructure. The service is particularly useful for rural areas, remote communities, and emergency response situations where traditional internet services are unavailable. With its global coverage and reliable connectivity, Starlink internet has the potential to revolutionize the way people access and use the internet.