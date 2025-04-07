Starlink will be available to public by November: IT Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, announced that Starlink, the satellite-based internet service, will be available to the public by November or December 2025 in Pakistan.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology held in Islamabad.

Addressing the meeting, Minister for IT assured that the government would grant Starlink a license soon, enabling public access to satellite-based internet by late 2025.

She explained that Starlink had requested a timeframe till June to meet all regulatory requirements, but the government has set a deadline for May. Additionally, she mentioned that discussions are ongoing regarding the service’s pricing.

Currently, Starlink has been granted temporary registration, and once all the necessary processes are completed, it will receive full registration, the minister added.

Khawaja also revealed that some Chinese companies have applied for licenses to operate in Pakistan.

However, she noted that several cases related to spectrum bands are still pending in the courts, which is causing a delay in the auction process. If these cases are not resolved soon, it could complicate the spectrum auction.

The minister emphasized that telecom companies should be provided relief in the 5G spectrum auction, while also considering the overall health of the industry to avoid potential defaults.

To address the spectrum-related issues, the NA Standing Committee formed a sub-committee, headed by Barrister Gohar, to expedite the resolution of the pending cases.

Earlier, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that Starlink has been granted temporary registration in Pakistan following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, the minister said, “With the consensus of all security and regulatory bodies, Starlink has been issued a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC).”

She added that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would oversee compliance with fee payments and other licensing requirements by the company.

Shaza Fatima said that, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan is making significant strides towards digital transformation.