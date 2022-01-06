Starry glimpses from pre-wedding festivities of Minna Tariq

Pakistani actor, Minna Tariq, also among the celebrities who are set to tie the knot this month.

The rising actor of Pakistan’s drama industry, Minna Tariq, daughter of veteran actor Rubina Ashraf, will be getting married later this month, and the pre-wedding festivities of celebrity has begun.

The ‘Ruswai’ actor exchanged the rings with Imran Shaikh earlier last year in a close-knit event and is ready to begin this new journey with beau sometime later this month.

The pre-wedding event for bride-to-be took place over the past weekend, which witnessed the attendance of many celebrated yesteryear stars of Pakistan’s entertainment industry including Saba Hameed, Adnan Siddiqui, Bushra Ansari among others.

Behroz Sabzawari also marked his presence at the intimate event with his son and daughter-in-law, Shahroz and Sadaf. Minna’s close friend and actor Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui were spotted at the gathering as well.

Many videos circulating on social media see the veteran stars shaking their leg, while one of the videos sighted the celeb couple Asad-Zara singing at the event.

Earlier this week, Minna took to the photo and video sharing site, Instagram to share a picture with her fiancé Imran, wishing New Year to her thousands of followers.

The caption on the snap said: “Happy New Year ✨ Best thing of 2021 going to 2022 #iMinForever #13daystoquboolhai”, which hints towards celebrity getting hitched sometime next week.

On Wednesday, the ‘Benaam’ actor shared a cute caricature of the couple with their wedding hashtag “#iMinForever”.

Minna is one of the rising names of the showbiz industry and has proved her talent in successful serials including ‘Benaam’ and ‘Ruswai’.

