State Bank of Pakistan to announce new monetary policy today

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to announce its new monetary policy today (Monday) and expected to keep the policy rate unchanged.

The central bank has kept the interest rate unchanged in previous four policy rate announcements. Experts believe that in view of the current inflation levels and overall economic situation, the interest rate is likely to remain unchanged. Presently, the policy rate stands at 11 per cent.

The Monetary Policy Committee meeting will be chaired by Governor Jameel Ahmad.

The committee will conduct a detailed review of domestic and global economic conditions, inflation trends, and growth indicators.

As per the SBP’s report, monthly inflation in November 2025 stood at 6.1 per cent, while the current account deficit of the country from July to October recorded $733 million during the period.

The SBP in its previous policy announcement kept the interest rate unchanged at 11 per cent. “The interest rate has been kept unchanged in view of the existing inflation levels and recent floods in the country”, central bank said in a statement in October.