web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 31, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

State Bank of Pakistan to announce monetary policy on Nov 4

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce the monetary policy on Monday, 24th November 2024, the central bank said on Thursday.

In a press statement issued here, the SBP said that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet on Monday, November 04, 2024 to decide about the Monetary Policy. “Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day,” it added.

The MPC will review the overall economic and financial situation, major indicators, data of different sectors, and major developments taken place since the announcement of the previous monetary policy.

Earlier on September 12, the SBP made a major cut by reducing 200 basis points in its policy. The central bank slashed the interest rate by two percent to 17.5% in the policy announced two months back.

Analysts were expecting that the committee will continue monetary easing between 150-200bps on a lower inflation outlook.

The state bank stated that the inflation went down to single digit in August at 9.64 percent. “The inflation continuously going down”.

The central bank said that the growth in current year likely to remain 3.5 percent.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.