State legal assistance launched for poor litigants: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, has announced the launch of a new initiative to provide state-funded legal assistance to underprivileged litigants across all levels of the judiciary from Magistrate Courts to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice, who also serves as Chairman of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), made the announcement while chairing a high-level meeting at the Supreme Court Branch Registry in Quetta. The meeting aimed to review institutional linkages between the Bar Associations of Balochistan and the LJCP to strengthen justice delivery mechanisms.

Under the new initiative, deserving litigants will be able to hire legal representation at state expense, with remuneration of up to Rs50,000 provided through District Legal Empowerment Committees.

The initiative, under the auspices of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, seeks to ensure equitable access to justice for all citizens, regardless of financial status.

Bar Associations have been invited to nominate qualified lawyers for this purpose to District Judges, High Courts, and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice also called upon provincial law departments to remain actively engaged with the Resident Additional Secretary of the Commission for timely and effective implementation of district-level projects. He noted with concern the lack of infrastructure, including inconsistent power supply and digital integration, in less developed districts, and stressed the need for targeted interventions in these areas.

According to an official press release, the meeting was attended by Justice Rozi Khan, Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan, Registrar, High Court of Balochistan, Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President SCBAP, Mr. Amanullah, Chairman Executive Committee, Balochistan Bar Council Quetta and other senior officials.

The CJP acknowledged the role of the participants in the justice sector, apprised them of his visits of the remote districts and the gap in coordination between the bar associations and the Law and Justice Commission.