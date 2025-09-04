Steam users report widespread server outage

Gamers were left frustrated after Steam, the popular digital gaming PC platform, reportedly went down on Thursday.

Several users took to social media to complain about the inability to purchase any games from the store.

According to gaming websites, issues with Steam servers began earlier this morning, coinciding with the launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Reports said that Steam might have been down due to the overwhelming influx of people arriving on Steam to download and play the game.

Several gamers maintained that a “Something Went Wrong” error message popped up when they attempted to access Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Others complained about slow loading or not at all when they click on any game.

The outage of the gaming platform on PC, which is considered mostly reliable platform, has left many missing out on the chance to play Hollow Knight: Silksong firsthand.

Apart from facing issue in purchasing games from the store, several users complained about receiving error page after clicking on any game.

Meanwhile, no official statement has been released by the company about the reported issues with its servers or plans about its fix.