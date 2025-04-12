Steel Ball Run anime officially announced

The fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are in for a treat as the much-anticipated Steel Ball Run anime has officially been announced. This anime news came during the JOJODAY event.

The event featured several iconic cast members from JoJos Bizarre Adventure. Towards the end of the event, it was teased that the future of the franchise in a visual for the Steel Ball Run anime, showcasing main characters Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli.

The Steel Ball Run anime written by Hirohiko Araki, graced the audience from 2004 to 2011. Unlike previous parts, the Steel Ball Run anime will explore a new continuity.

Set in the American Wild West, it follows Johnny Joestar, a former jockey who regains his ability to walk after witnessing Gyro Zeppeli’s mysterious powers. Together, they join a cross-country race that is anything but ordinary.

The anime is expected to deliver the same intense battles, unique art style, and eccentric storytelling fans have come to love. With its official announcement, the Steel Ball Run anime marks an exciting new chapter in the JoJo legacy.

Earlier in similar anime news, fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure received an exciting sneak peek into the upcoming live-action film Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: At a Confessional, thanks to a brand-new trailer.

The film, set to release in theatres on May 23, 2025, is centred around the popular side character, Rohan Kishibe, who first appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the eerie and supernatural story that awaits.

This film, based on the Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan spin-off, has been highly anticipated by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans.