Step-by-Step Guide: What to do if previous owner receives E-Challan for sold vehicle in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police have issued clear instructions for citizens who continue to receive e-challans (electronic traffic fines) even after selling their vehicles.

The issue has become increasingly common across the city, where thousands of motorcycles and cars are still being driven on open letters — meaning the new owners have not transferred the vehicles into their own names.

In one recent case, a citizen received an e-challan for a car he had sold 13 years ago.

Speaking to a web channel, DSP (Admin) Karachi Traffic Police Kashif Nadeem explained that the problem arises because the Excise and Taxation Department’s system continues to show the previous owner as the vehicle’s registered owner until the transfer of ownership is officially completed. As a result, any traffic violations committed by the new owner are charged to the seller.

Step-by-Step Solution

DSP Kashif Nadeem advised the following steps for those who receive e-challans after selling their vehicle:

Visit the nearest Traffic Police Sahulat Centre — located in several areas of Karachi.

Inform the officials about the date of sale and request to remove the liability from your name.

The Sahulat Centre officer will punch the details in the Safe City System, placing the vehicle number under “inquiry mode,” which pauses the e-challan process for 8 to 10 days.

Documents required

Within this period, visit the Excise and Taxation Department’s Sahulat Centre with:

Proof of sale (sale receipt, affidavit, or transfer slip)

Copy of the buyer’s CNIC

Vehicle registration documents

The Excise officials will verify your claim and perform a biometric verification of the previous owner free of charge.

Once the verification is complete, the Safe City System will stop sending e-challans to the previous owner and update the ownership record.

DSP Kashif Nadeem emphasized that the process cannot be completed if the previous owner fails to provide valid proof of sale.

He clarified that there is no need to visit the FBR office or any police station, as the issue can be resolved entirely through the Traffic Police and Excise Sahulat Centres.

Penalty for Not Transferring Vehicle Ownership

The DSP warned that under Excise rules, the current owner bears full responsibility for transferring the vehicle into their name within 30 days of purchase. Failure to comply results in hefty fines, which increase over time.

Blacklisted

Eventually, the vehicle may be blacklisted and confiscated, and will only be released after the full payment of fines and dues. In some cases, he added, the penalties could exceed the actual value of the vehicle.

Kashif Nadeem urged motorists to act responsibly, calling it their ethical and legal duty to complete the ownership transfer after buying a vehicle.

Authorities reiterated that timely transfer of ownership is essential to avoid legal, financial, and administrative complications in the future.