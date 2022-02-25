Stepfather murders son for wetting his bed

Lahore: The Punjab Police in a crackdown on Friday, arrested a man for allegedly murdering his 3-year-old step-son and a woman for reportedly murdering his husband.

In multiple actions on Friday, the Punjab police arrested multiple people accused of murder.

According to details, the mother and stepfather of the 3-year-old boy have been arrested from Lahore, after the stepfather of the boy tortured him for mistakenly wetting his bed. The little boy could not succumb to the wounds and was reported dead later that day.

The mother of the boy, Sameera, has been arrested for not reporting the crime.

The Punjab police have arrested another woman for allegedly murdering her husband.

According to details, the woman named Razia Bibi had murdered her husband with a sharp knife, after things escalated in a domestic feud.

