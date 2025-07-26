Stephen King’s “The Long Walk” drops sinister new trailer – How far could you go?

A brand-new trailer for The Long Walk, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Stephen King’s early novel, was revealed during a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The session, held in the famous Hall H, featured the film’s screenwriter JT Mollner, director Francis Lawrence, and cast members including David Jonsson, Mark Hamill, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, and Charlie Plummer, along with producer Roy Lee.

The Long Walk, originally written by Stephen King in 1967 when he was just 19, is known for its intense and emotional story.

First published in 1979 under King’s pen name Richard Bachman, the novel has long been regarded as one of his most difficult stories to adapt due to its dark tone and internal character focus.

The film version of The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, better known for The Hunger Games films follows a dystopian story set in a future America.

Stephen King’s novel adaption centres on a deadly annual walking contest where 100 teenage boys must keep walking at a minimum speed or face fatal consequences.

The walk continues until only one remains.

Mark Hamill plays The Major, the strict overseer of the event, while David Jonsson and Cooper Hoffman portray key participants Ray Garraty and Peter McVries.

Stephen King’s The Long Walk is often described as one of his most harrowing tales, exploring themes of survival, youth, control, and endurance.

The new trailer, which premiered during the panel, offers a grim and intense look at how the story has been brought to life for the big screen.

It gives viewers a glimpse of the emotional strain and physical pressure faced by the characters as they march towards a single, bleak outcome.

Stephen King, who has seen many of his novels turned into films, was reportedly very satisfied with this adaptation of The Long Walk, giving it his personal approval.

The creative team behind The Long Walk shared how they balanced staying true to Stephen King’s vision while adding new elements to keep the story engaging for both new viewers and fans of the original book.

The Long Walk is scheduled for release in cinemas on 12 September.