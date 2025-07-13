Stephen Thompson speaks out after UFC loss and nasty shin injury

Stephen Thompson, also known as Wonderboy, has spoken out following his controversial loss to Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event of UFC Nashville.

The 42-year-old veteran, who remains the oldest active fighter on the UFC roster, went the distance with Bonfim but ended up on the wrong side of a split decision.

Two of the three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favour of Gabriel Bonfim, despite many fans believing Thompson had done enough to secure the win at UFC Nashville.

During the second round, Stephen Thompson suffered a serious cut to his shin after checking a kick, which left him needing stitches.

Despite the injury, Wonderboy continued to fight with determination and composure through all three rounds.

After the bout, Stephen Thompson shared a message on social media while using crutches. He thanked his fans for their continued support and praised his team and medical staff for their help.

Thompson confirmed that his shin was split to the bone and said his focus would now shift to healing and recovery. Wonderboy showed no signs of stepping away from the sport.

He has previously said that he wants to continue fighting for at least two more bouts, and even hinted at beating Randy Couture’s record as the oldest UFC fighter to compete in the Octagon.

Stephen Thompson, a two-time welterweight title challenger, made it clear that his journey in MMA is far from over.

Despite the setback, Wonderboy remains focused on recovery and determined to return stronger in his upcoming fights.

In other UFC news, former UFC champion Jon Jones is once again in legal trouble, as new charges have been filed against him in connection with an alleged hit and run incident that took place in Albuquerque earlier this year.

The case stems from an hit and run incident on 21 February 2025, where Jones was accused of leaving the scene of a crash involving a damaged vehicle and a partially clothed woman who claimed he had been driving while intoxicated.

Jon Jones, who had briefly announced his retirement from the UFC before reversing the decision, is now facing fresh legal issues.