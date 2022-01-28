Steps afoot to make small airports operational, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Friday that the federal government is taking steps to make the country’s small airports functional.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, speaking during Question Hour, said different airports are not functional due to non-availability of commercial flights.

He said that a decision regarding making small airports operational will be made keeping in view the commercial viability of routes.

The Upper House of Parliament offered Fateha for the soldiers, who were martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces’ check post in Balochistan’s Kech district.

On Jan 26, the federal cabinet approved the issuance of a license to another Pakistani private airline named Q-Airways. Addressing a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the cabinet has approved Regular Public Transport (RPT) license to Pakistani airline Q-Airways for domestic flight operations.

The airline intends to start flight operations with three Airbus A320 aircraft initially on domestic routes.

Following the cabinet’s approval, the private airline will commence its flight operations within the next three-four months. In the first phase, Q-Airlines will operate flights between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

