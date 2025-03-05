Steve Smith announces retirement from ODI cricket

Australia star batter Steve Smith has announced his retirement from ODI cricket following his side’s defeat against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

Steve Smith struck a strong 73 runs to lead his team put 265-run target in the semi-final match played in Dubai, but Virat Kohli’s 84 powered India to win.

Steve Smith called his experience playing ODI a “great ride” that was full of “amazing times and wonderful memories.” He claimed that winning two World Cups was one of his career’s most memorable experiences.

“It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it.There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight, along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey,” Steve Smith added.

“Now [there] is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup, so it feels like the right time to make way.”

Steve Smith said that he is concentrating on Test cricket.

“Test cricket remains a priority, and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies tour in the winter, and then facing England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

Since making his debut against the West Indies in 2010, the 35-year-old batsman has played in 170 One-Day Internationals for Australia.

Steve Smith began his career as an all-rounder before becoming into one of Australia’s best batters.

He scored 5,800 runs at a remarkable average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96 during the course of a 15-year ODI career.

Steve Smith is the 12th highest run scorer for Australia in ODIs with a total of 12 hundreds and 35 half-centuries. He also took 28 wickets with the ball and bagged 90 catches with his deft fielding.