Steve Smith keeps T20I dream alive, targets LA Olympics

Steve Smith has made it clear that despite his absence from Australia’s T20I side, his focus is firmly on representing his country at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The veteran batter has been in sensational touch during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season 15, producing a blistering 42-ball century and following it up with a 54-run innings to power Sydney Sixers into the Qualifier.

His performances have reignited discussions about whether he could be recalled to Australia’s T20 squad, from which he has been absent since early 2024.

Smith’s last T20I appearance came against New Zealand in February 2024, where he opened alongside Travis Head and managed just four runs.

Since then, he has continued to dominate in T20 leagues, averaging 51.18 at a strike rate of 156, numbers that have kept his name in conversations, even if the selectors’ door remains tightly shut.

But Smith himself appears pragmatic about his international future.

“I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments, but I think that ship’s sailed,” he said after his 54-run knock against Brisbane Heat on Sunday.

“They’ve got two opening batters doing well. I’m relaxed, enjoying what I’m doing here, and having some fun. My main goal remains the Olympics, which would be pretty cool. Keep doing what I’m doing, and you never know.”

Unlike his ODI career, Steve Smith has not formally retired from T20 internationals, leaving the door slightly ajar.

Still, the reality is that Australia currently has a settled opening pair in the shortest format, making a comeback increasingly difficult.

Smith has thrived as an opener in the BBL, scoring two centuries and two half-centuries in just five innings this season.

All four of his centuries have come from the top of the order, an adjustment from his usual international role at No. 3 or 4, where he often had to consolidate after early wickets.

“Opening now gives me the freedom from ball one to play how I see it and enjoy myself,” Smith explained. “I’ve played different roles. Often I had to stick it together in the middle, rebuild after early wickets.”

The 36-year-old retired from ODI cricket after last year’s Champions Trophy, choosing to concentrate on franchise cricket across the globe, including stints in Major League Cricket (MLC) and The Hundred.

“I’m trying to get stronger and hit the ball further to keep up with some of the big hitters,” he said.

“It’s nice to open and play freely. I stopped playing one-day cricket to focus on franchise tournaments and maintain rhythm. Playing consistently in this format is really important.”

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, has not dismissed the possibility of Smith returning to the T20I fold, but he admitted it would require a series of favourable circumstances.

“Steven’s been playing incredibly well in the BBL over the last couple of years, but we’ve got strong coverage in that position,” Bailey said. “If there were moving parts and a need arose, no doubt his name would be in the mix.”