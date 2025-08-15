Steve Smith looking forward to Ashes after England-India series

Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith has expressed his excitement for the upcoming Ashes 2025 series against England.

The five-Test Ashes series will begin in Perth in late-November, before a day-night match in Brisbane.

The third Ashes 2025 Test will be played in Adelaide, with the traditional Melbourne and Sydney Tests scheduled for December and January.

In an interview with an Australian media outlet, Steve Smith said that he expected a tough challenge from England after their recent home series against India.

“I watched a lot of the series against India and it was one of the best Test series I’ve seen in a long time. The cricket that was played by both teams was outstanding,” he said.

Smith continued, “England have a good side at the moment. They are obviously playing a really aggressive brand of cricket.”

However, the former Australia captain was of the view that pitch conditions in his home grounds will be a challenge for batters.

“It’s going to be a big challenge. The wickets in the last three-four years have been really tricky,” Steve Smith said.

The veteran batter expressed confidence in his team’s bowling lineup, saying that experienced bowlers would make things difficult for England in the Ashes 2025

“I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a great series,” Smith said.

The right-handed batter also discussed the recent form of England’s Joe Root, who recently became the second-highest Test run-getter of all time.

“I think not just in that series (against India) but probably the last two years, he’s been incredible. His ability to make big scores – to go from 50 to 100 – which was one thing he got caught in that spot for a while,” Smith said.

“He hasn’t scored a hundred in Australia. I think that’s been talked about quite a lot. I’m sure that’s something he wants to tick off his bucket list as well,” he added.