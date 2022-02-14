Monday, February 14, 2022
type here...
HomeInternational
Web Desk

Steve Smith ruled out of T20 series against SL due to head injury

test

SYDNEY: Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been ruled out of the remaining T20 series matches against Sri Lanka due to a head injury he suffered while saving a six during Sunday evening’s match at the SCG.

In the final over of SL’s run chase, Maheesh Theekshana slapped a length delivery from all-rounder Marcus Stoinis towards the mid-wicket boundary.

Smith leapt up with an outstretched arm, and in one motion managed to save the boundary but hit his head on the turf as he landed and was taken away by medical staff.

Adding insult to injury, Smith was ruled to have jumped while touching the boundary which meant he did not save the six.

Cricket Australia (CA) later said in a statement that the 32-year-old Steve Smith has a concussion and will now miss the remainder of the series.

Read more: PSL 7: Umar Akmal’s blistering come-back cameo triggers meme-fest

He has a history of concussion, being ruled out of the third Ashes Test in England in 2019 after suffering delayed symptoms.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.