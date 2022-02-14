Steve Smith ruled out of T20 series against SL due to head injury

SYDNEY: Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been ruled out of the remaining T20 series matches against Sri Lanka due to a head injury he suffered while saving a six during Sunday evening’s match at the SCG.

In the final over of SL’s run chase, Maheesh Theekshana slapped a length delivery from all-rounder Marcus Stoinis towards the mid-wicket boundary.

Smith leapt up with an outstretched arm, and in one motion managed to save the boundary but hit his head on the turf as he landed and was taken away by medical staff.

Hope Steve Smith is OK after this one. Superhuman effort cruely denied by a step on the rope. Concern obviously there for concussion, suffered a concussion with delayed symptoms in 2019 Ashes series #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/lQxYE6Y2ly — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 13, 2022

Adding insult to injury, Smith was ruled to have jumped while touching the boundary which meant he did not save the six.

Cricket Australia (CA) later said in a statement that the 32-year-old Steve Smith has a concussion and will now miss the remainder of the series.

Read more: PSL 7: Umar Akmal’s blistering come-back cameo triggers meme-fest

He has a history of concussion, being ruled out of the third Ashes Test in England in 2019 after suffering delayed symptoms.