WATCH: Steve Smith withdraws run-out appeal in AFG v AUS

Australia captain Steve Smith was lauded after he retracted his teammates’ run out appeal during AFG v AUS game at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday.

Afghanistan and Australia are battling it out at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for a place in the semi-final.

Afghanistan opted to bat first in the game, which has become a virtual quarter-final for the two teams.

Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai scored fifties to help Afghanistan post 273 on the scoreboard in their third and final group-stage game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The highlight of the first inning in the AFG v AUS game became Australia captain Steve Smith’s action at the end of the 46th over.

All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai played a slower delivery to the mid-wicket fielder for a single. However, his partner Noor Ahmad was quick to leave the crease at the striker’s end without the over being called.

Seeing Noor Ahmad leaving his crease early, wicketkeeper Inglis removed the bails and began appealing for a run out.

However, Australia captain Steve Smith immediately intervened to retract the appeal from his team’s side.

The Australia captain received widespread acclaim from fans over his action in the AFG v AUS game.

“Smith doesn’t want to do anything wrong in his second stint as a captain. Smith told the umpires that he doesn’t want to go ahead with the appeal,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on air.

Pertinent to note here that Steve Smith was named stand-in captain after Australia’s Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ankle injury.

Australia Champions Trophy 2025 squad:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.