‘Steven Seagull’ banned from entering store after multiple thefts

A convenience store in the United Kingdom’s Dorset has banned a bird named “Steven Seagull” after it pulled off multiple heists in over six years.

Explaining the reason for its move, the manager of the store Stuart Harmer claimed that the bird stole 30 packets of chips in just the last two months.

According to the manager, his seniors refuse to accept that a bird stole the packets of chips.

“Trying to explain to the powers that be that I’ve got stock loss because of a seagull – they think it is a joke,” said Harmer said. “[He] comes in the shop when the door’s open, puts his head around the corner of the door, nicks a packet of crisps and flies off with it.”

According to the manager, ‘Steven Seagull’ has been continuously stealing things from the store and has been caught in the act by several customers.

Read more: Watch: Flock of birds takes over parking lot in scene ‘Straight out of a Hitchcock movie’

Now, Stuart Harmer and the store’s staff have sticked posters on the shop’s door and windows asking customers to keep the door closed no matter how much Steven pesters them.

“If the door’s shut then he will bang his beak on the door to open it,” Harmer said as he called Steven Seagull “very daring and sometimes annoying.”

Harmer had placed spicy chips where the bird usually grabs from, however, it still managed to root through the chips until he found his favourite flavor.

The notorious bird has been named after Hollywood actor star Steven Seagal.