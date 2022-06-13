Stock, currency market rejected FY22-23 budget: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has asserted that the negative response of stock and currency markets has rejected the coalition government’s budget, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shaukat Tarin wrote: “[Finance Minister] Miftah Sahib, the markets don’t lie. Stock and currency market’s [negative] response indicates they have rejected your budget.”

“Inflation of 24 [percent] which will increase further because of power and gas tariffs, continue to bedevil the common man who has been crushed,” Shaukat Tarin said, reiterating the demand for fresh elections.

Miftah Sahib, the markets don’t lie. Stock and currency market -ve response indicates they have rejected your budget. Inflation of 24% which will increase further because of power and gas tariffs, continue to bedevil the common man who has been crushed. Time for fresh elections — Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, former Information Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has asserted that the stock market’s condition and the rise in Dollar have reacted to the Budget.

اسٹاک مارکیٹ اور ڈالر کی قدر میں آج کے اضافے نے مارکیٹ کا بجٹ پر ردعمل دیا ہے، تمام طبقات جو سمجھ رکھتے ہیں اس مسلط حکومت کی طفلانہ معاشی پالیسیوں پر انگشت بدنداں ہیں،ان حالات میں ورق پلٹنے کی ضرورت ہے دونوں اداروں کی لیڈرشپ ملک کو کنارے پر بیٹھ کر ڈوبتا نہ دیکھے حل کی طرف بڑھیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 13, 2022

“All sections of the intelligentsia are worried over the childish economic policies of the imported government. Leadership of both the institutions should take steps for possible solution instead of seeing the country sinking,” he wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, former planning minister and PTI leader Asad Umar has sarcastically criticised the Budget, saying: “People are frustrated, negative trend in stock market, further depreciation of rupee but imported finance minister says IMF is not happy, then who is satisfied with this budget.”

کیا شاندار بجٹ پیش کیا ہے… عوام ناراض، سٹاک مارکیٹ میں منفی رجحان ، روپے کی قدر میں مزید کمی، اور امپورٹڈ وزیر خزانہ کا کہنا ہے کہ IMF بھی خوش نہیں…. تو پھر کینڈی بنانے والی کمپنیوں کے علاوہ اس بجٹ سے ہے کون خوش؟؟؟.#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 13, 2022

Comments