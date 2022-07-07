Storm turns skies green, reminds netizens of Stranger Things

The arrival of a storm in the United States caused skies to go green and is reminding netizens of the Netflix show Stranger Things.

The viral pictures saw the skies in South Dakota in green colour. The netizens posted comments about the phenomenon that looked exactly like in the thriller show and film Wizard of Oz.

BREAKING: Oz begins invasion of South Dakota https://t.co/TYWLS2UM2b — Charles Bethin (@charlesbethin) July 6, 2022

The National Weather Service (NWS) stated said the phenomenon happens because of derecho storm’s arrival. It rare incident was also witnessed in Minnesota and Iowa.

NWS meteorologist Cory Martin shared a graphic to explain the phenomenon on Twitter.

Pics of the green sky from my family in Sioux Falls have been incredible! Had to dig up this fun green cloud infographic I made back in the day. Hail reports not too large at the moment, but storms are very moisture loaded in this warm, tropical environment. #SDwx #IAwx pic.twitter.com/S39JLSRfEu — Cory Martin (@cory_martin) July 5, 2022

Earlier, the sky over Zhoushan city in China turned bright red.

Zhoushan Meteorological Bureau stated, “When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols which refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public.”

A local media quoted China Aquatic Products Zhoushan Marine Fisheries Co and stated that it could have happened by a fishing boat that harvested Pacific saury.

An expert from the China University of Geosciencesruled out speculations of the sky’s colour change because of the negative activity of the solar and geomagnetic system.

