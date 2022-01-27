Stormy Daniels testifies against fallen lawyer Michael Avenatti

Actress Stormy Daniels took the stand on Thursday to testify against her former lawyer Michael Avenatti at his criminal trial over accusations that he defrauded her.

Her testimony for the prosecution sets up a possible spectacle where Avenatti, a brash lawyer who is representing himself in the case, will cross-examine his former client. Avenatti represented Daniels in cases she brought against former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Her testimony could stretch into Friday.

Avenatti, 50, has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and identity theft. Prosecutors say he forged her signature to embezzle nearly $300,000 from a book contract that was meant for her.

Avenatti’s work for Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, helped propel him to fame in 2018. The following year, he was charged with extortion in a separate case. A slew of subsequent legal entanglements have ended his law career.

Stormy Daniels, 42, is known for receiving $130,000 of hush money from Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, in exchange for keeping quiet before the 2016 presidential election about her alleged sexual liaison with Trump, which Trump denies.

Avenatti represented Daniels in a successful bid to throw out her non-disclosure agreement with Trump.

Though not a criminal lawyer, Avenatti began representing himself the case on Tuesday, citing a breakdown in his relationship with his public defenders. They will remain in the courtroom as standby counsel should he need help.

Based in Los Angeles, Avenatti became a cable TV fixture when he was representing Daniels.

He was hit with dozens of criminal charges in March and April 2019 for cheating Daniels, defrauding several other clients and trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike Inc, among other charges.

Avenatti is appealing his conviction and 2-1/2-year prison sentence in the Nike case. A trial over the other alleged client frauds, where Avenatti also represented himself, ended in a mistrial. The remaining charges have yet to be tried.

