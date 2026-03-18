Stormy Rains and Thunderstorms Lash Karachi; Windows Shattered in Liaquatabad

KARACHI: Stormy rains lashed various parts of Karachi on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy drizzle swept through Liaquatabad and adjoining areas, with high winds reportedly shattering the windows of several buildings.

Heavy showers and strong breezes also battered Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Dalmia, Stadium road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Safoora Roundabout, University Road, Scheme 33 and Mosamiyat.

Similar stormy conditions were reported in North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, and Nazimabad.

Additionally, rain lashed Manghopir, Orangi Town, SITE Area, Lines Area, Gurumandir, Jehangir Road, Lasbela, and Teen Hatti.

Thunderstorms also broke over Jail Chowrangi, Azizabad, Federal B Area, Gulberg, and surrounding neighborhoods.

In several areas, the electricity supply was suspended immediately as the stormy weather began.

Tables and chairs at several hotels were blown away by thunderstorms and high-velocity winds, while trees were uprooted across various areas of Karachi due to the storm’s intensity.

A tree was uprooted on I.I. Chundrigar Road; fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Several other trees were also downed in the Burns Road vicinity of Karachi.

Downpours also lashed Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, the Airport, and Malir. Additionally, heavy rain battered Defence, Clifton, Qayoomabad, PECHS, and Bahadurabad.