Wednesday, November 24, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Viral video of strange cloud cover leaves netizens surprised

test

A video of a sky covered with clouds that resemble cotton balls hanging in the air in Argentina went viral on social media.

The clip got millions of views on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

Here’s how the social media users reacted to the bizarre scene.

It is to be noted that the bizarre clouds are called Mammatus. The strange occurrence happened earlier this month.

Read More: TikTok video shows a woman driving jeep ‘through clouds’

They are set apart by a group of protrusions or bulges that emerge from the base of another cloud. They are made from the base of large cumulonimbus clouds and are associated with thunderstorms.

They indicate the arrival of heavy rain, lightning and even hailstorms in the region.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.