Viral video of strange cloud cover leaves netizens surprised

A video of a sky covered with clouds that resemble cotton balls hanging in the air in Argentina went viral on social media.

The clip got millions of views on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

Awesome Mammatus clouds, Argentina.. November 13th, 2021

🎥 IG: picka.bel pic.twitter.com/IBRWqYq18w — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 18, 2021

Here’s how the social media users reacted to the bizarre scene.

They look like they’re too heavy to hang in the sky. 😮 — It’s Buffy, Bitch (@SlayLikeAGirl) November 18, 2021

Wow. I have never in my life seen clouds like that. — Liberal Nerd (@LiberalNerd1) November 19, 2021

Wow. It looks like cotton balls — Helsinki heart (@HeartHelsinki) November 19, 2021

It is to be noted that the bizarre clouds are called Mammatus. The strange occurrence happened earlier this month.

They are set apart by a group of protrusions or bulges that emerge from the base of another cloud. They are made from the base of large cumulonimbus clouds and are associated with thunderstorms.

They indicate the arrival of heavy rain, lightning and even hailstorms in the region.

