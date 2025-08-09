‘Stranger Things’ actor Mason Dye is engaged!

American actor Mason Dye, of ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Teen Wolf’ fame, is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carmen Joiner.

As confirmed by a foreign publication, actor Mason Dye, who played the recurring role of Jason Carver, Hawkins High School’s basketball team captain, in season 4 of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Carmen Joiner, a corporate executive, following the Valentine’s Day proposal.

Speaking to the magazine, Dye’s fiancée confirmed that the couple is planning to tie the knot in summer 2026, the fifth anniversary of their romance, at Cape Cod – the same place where they took their engagement photos.

“Mason and I met through a mutual friend that we’ve both known for over a decade,” she said. “Our first date was over two of our favourite things, espresso martinis and breakfast for dinner at a restaurant in Atlanta, and we pretty much fell in love that night.”

“He proposed on Valentine’s Day at the lake in our neighbourhood, it’s a spot we walk to all the time, and it’s really special to us, but Valentine’s Day felt way too obvious, so it completely went over my head,” Joiner detailed.

Further speaking about their wedding, she confirmed, “We started dating over four years ago, and we’ll be getting married just after our five-year anniversary next summer.”

“When we started planning the wedding, we knew we wanted a destination in a fun place since our friends and family were from all over the states. We also wanted something that felt coastal and romantic, something on the water, and somewhere all of our friends and family would be excited to visit. Cape Cod checked all the boxes,” she explained. “We took our engagement photos at Mayflower Beach, and we’re getting married next summer at Wychmere Beach Club.”

