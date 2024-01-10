‘Stranger Things’ fans get good news

All the ‘Stranger Things’ fans out there are in for a treat as Netflix’s hit series officially begins production for season 5.

The ‘Stranger Things’ gang is finally back in Hawkins to shoot the final season, after several delays due to Hollywood strikes and as reported previously by local media, the production began on January 8.

The official Instagram handle of the web series also treated the eager fans with a never-seen-before click of the cast and crew on Monday, as they reunited to kickstart filming for the final season.

With a black-and-white group picture, featuring a highlighting neon ‘5’ sign, the makers captioned, “🚨THIS IS A CODE RED🚨 STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!!”

Apart from all the actors from the past four seasons, including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, the group snap also features Ross and Matt of filmmaking duo, Duffer Brothers.

Pertinent to note here that the filming for the final season was originally set to kickstart in the summer of 2023, but was delayed due to dual strikes which hit Hollywood studios, including the Writers Guild, and SAG AFTRA.

With these delays, ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 is now expected to premiere sometime around early 2025.

Earlier in November last year, the very first scene of the upcoming season was teased by the writers on the annual celebration day of Netflix’s hit series.

“Darkness. The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And… A CHILD’S VOICE. Singing a familiar song,” read the text on the script, with the caption, “Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1m,” without giving away much but the excitement to ‘Stranger Things’ legions.

