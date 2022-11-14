‘Stranger Things’ final season script made Netflix producers cry

“Stranger Things” creators Matt Duffer and his brother Ross Duffer revealed they made Netflix producers cry with the script of the fifth and final season.

The creator of “Stranger Things” spoke about the two-hour meeting with Netflix executives at a panel discussion regarding the show at an event in Los Angeles.

Matt Duffer joked that the producers got emotional when they pitched the script.

“We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying,” he said. “The only other times I’ve seen them cry were, like, budget meetings.”

Ross Duffer said they tried the final season to have the same tone as the first one.

“I think that what we’re trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it’s more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it’s got a little bit of everything,” he said.

Ross Duffer went on to say that they were incorporating everything from the final season into the upcoming one to pay homage.

He described it as, “culmination of all of the seasons, so it’s sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly — three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror.”

The filming of the “Stranger Things Season 5” has not started as yet.

